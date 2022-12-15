Home » News » Movies » Song Joong-ki Reunites With Jeon Yeo-been At Vincenzo Wrap Party After 2 Years, Pokes Fun At Co-stars

Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been reunited with the team of Vincenzo for a late wrap up party.

By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 16:59 IST

Seoul

Jeon Yeo-been and Song Joong-ki at the Vincenzo wrap up party.
Almost two years after Vincenzo wrapped filming, Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been and other stars of the hit 2021 K-drama reunited for a special wrap party. Fans would remember that the team couldn’t host a wrap party owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the situation better now, Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, and others came together and had a ball!

In videos surfacing online, Song Joong-ki appeared in his best of spirits as he drank and joked with his co-stars. In one of the videos, Song Joong-ki teased his team for ensuring they come together. “Why so many of you are here? Don’t you have work to do??" he said, leaving everyone in splits.

The team also spoke about returning with Vincenzo season 2 but Ok Taec-yeon reminded everyone that his character died in the show. Song Joong-ki teased, “What should we do with dead characters?" A video of Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been talking to their co-stars is also going viral, leaving fans emotional.

Several pictures from the reunion party also surfaced online, showing the cast members posing for selfies and other pictures.

Vincenzo was one of the most popular K-dramas of 2021. The show not only won fans over with its unique concept and performance but also won a few awards last year. These include Drama of the Year and Actor of the Year at the Brand of the Year Awards, Top Excellence Korean Drama and Top Excellence Korean Actor for Song Joong-ki at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 16:59 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 16:59 IST
