Song Joong-ki Signs Noir Film Hwaran, Vincenzo Star's Fee For Movie Takes Fans By Surprise

Song Joong-ki has officially signed a new film. The South Korean heartthrob was offered a noir film a few months ago and his agency, HISTORY D&C, had confirmed that he was considering the film. It has now been revealed that the Descendants of the Sun actor has agreed to do the film, which is being titled Hwaran (romanized title), but isn’t charging a penny for it.

Yes, you read it right. Song Joong-ki has decided not to charge his usual fee for the film and will do it for free. His agency confirmed the same with a statement.

As reported by Soompi, his agency said Song Joong-ki will be starring in “Hwaran" with “no guarantee," which means charging no payment for his appearance. It has been revealed that the agency is producing the film. However, that has now influenced Song Joong-ki’s decision to not charge a fee.

The decision has left his fans pleasantly surprised. Fans took to Twitter and lauded Song Joong-ki for his decision.

“This just shows how passionate he is about challenging himself in new roles, and at the same time, he could help an otherwise less known movie production (new actors, new director). I love and respect him more Looking forward to #Hwaran," a fan tweeted. “he really gotta stop giving me extra reasons to fall deeper in love," added another. “Wow! No pay? Why he is so generous?" a third Twitter user wrote.

It has been revealed that Hwaran revolves around Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin), a man trying to escape his horrid reality. One day, he crosses paths with Chi Geon (Song Joong Ki). Together, they venture into a deep dark world. The film also features BIBI. Speaking about the project, Song Joong-ki said, “I’m happy to appear in ‘Hwaran’ and since it’s a project that will be a new challenge for me, it feels new. I’m looking forward to the competitive and passionate set that we will create together with the director and actors."

Meanwhile, the South Korean actor will return to the small screen with his upcoming JTBC drama, Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son.

