Song Joong-ki Sports Intense Look In The Chaebol's Youngest Son First Look, Release Date Announced

The first poster of Song Joong-ki’s highly-anticipated upcoming show titled The Chaebol’s Youngest Son is finally out. JTBC took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring the South Korean star along with others starring in the K-drama. They also revealed that The Chaebol’s Youngest Son will premiere this November.

In the poster, Song Joong-ki stands for a family portrait with his co-stars. However, only his portion of the portrait is torn, showing Song Joong-ki from the past. The actor is seen wearing a suit with a pair of nerdy glasses.

Sharing the poster, JTBC wrote, “I am reborn with the roots of the family that killed me" teaser poster released✨ What is the hidden story of Korea’s top family Sunyang family? Life rhythm fantasy that meets three times a week💫 JTBC’s new Friday-Saturday-Sunday drama premieres on November 18 [Fri] at 10:30 pm (as per the auto-translate)."

AllKPop reported that Song Joong-ki plays the role of Yoon Hyun-woo who is a loyal secretary of the chaebol family. He is falsely accused of something he didn’t do, gets abandoned and somehow gets killed. He is then reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do-joon who is out to seek revenge.

The Chaebol’s Youngest Son marks his first full-length K-drama since the hit 2021 show Vincenzo. The actor was seen playing a cameo in Kim Go-eun’s recently concluded K-drama Little Women. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Song Joong-ki has signed yet another film.

The South Korean heartthrob was offered a noir film a few months ago and his agency, HISTORY D&C, had confirmed that he was considering the film. It has now been revealed that the Descendants of the Sun actor has agreed to do the film, which is being titled Hwaran (romanized title) but isn’t charging a penny for it. Fans were impressed by his decision.

