Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders made their first public appearance together since they announced that they have tied the knot and are expecting their first child together. The couple was spotted at the Incheon Airport in Seoul. Song Joong-ki and Katy were headed to Hungary where the South Korean actor will be shooting for his upcoming film My Name is Loh Kiwan for two months.

The South Korean heartthrob and his wife were seen greeting the media and paparazzi gathered at the airport. Katy joined Joong-ki to bow and greet the media. They were joined by their puppy Nalla. There are also pictures going viral showing Song Joong-ki getting protective of his wife as the cameramen grow closer to the couple.

According to Soompi, My Name is Loh Kiwan is based on the novel ‘I Met Loh Kiwan’ by Jo Hae Jin. The film revolves around a North Lorean defector and a woman who has lost her reason to live. The story features a meeting, break up and more.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki surprised fans with the news of his wedding last month. Sharing a letter with fans, he revealed that not only has be remarried but is also expecting his first baby with Katy. “We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us," he said in his heartwarming letter. Fans showered the couple with love.

