Song Yentharu From Malayalam Film Oru Thekkan Thallu Case Is Out

The video song titled Yentharu from Biju Menon and Padmapriya Janakiraman starrer Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is out and it’s getting a good response. Iconic Malayalam Mammootty, on Saturday, launched the song on Facebook and wished his best to film director Sreejith N and the entire team of the upcoming film.

“Unveiling ‘Entharu Pattu’ from the movie Oru Thekkan Thallu Case! Best Wishes to Sreejith N & the entire team," wrote Mammootty on Facebook.

The song has garnered over 2 lakh views on YouTube. The new song features Roshan Mathew and Nimisha. Himna Hilari and Justin Varghese have crooned the song, while music is given by Justin Varghese. The lyrics of Yentharu are penned by Anvar Ali.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, helmed by debutant director Sreejith N is penned by writer and journalist Rajesh Pinnadan. The screenplay of the project is based on the original story of GR Indugopan’s short story Ammini Pillai Vettu Case.

Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer. The editing department is headed by Manoj Kannoth. Justin Varghese is the music composer for the film. The project is slated to hit theatres on Onam.

During a recent interview, the director speaking about Padmapriya’s character said, “ Padmapriya plays a strong female character and we wanted her to play that character right from the time we started writing the script. We didn’t have too many options for a character of that age, so we wrote the role keeping Padmapriya in mind. When we narrated the story, she immediately agreed to do it."

On the professional front, after Oru Thekkan Thallu Case Biju Menon will appear in Ottakomban,Thankam, Veettachan, and Baby Sitter.

