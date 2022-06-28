Soni Razdan Posts Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Pics, Says 'May Your Tribe Increase'

Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she’s expecting her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir in the hospital, confirming that their baby is “coming soon".

Soni Razdan congratulated her daughter Alia and son-in-law Ranbir, hours after the Gangubai Kathiawadi star announced her pregnancy with the Instagram post. Sharing two unseen pictures of the couple, Soni wrote on Instagram Monday evening, “Gratitude. May your tribe increase."

Advertisement

Alia is currently in the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, “Heart of Stone". A source close to Alia informed IndiaToday.in that the actress will be returning home in mid-July. “Alia is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone, in the UK (United Kingdom). Ranbir might be flying all the way to the UK to bring home his beloved wife Alia. After mid-July, Alia will be taking a rest," the source said.

The source further mentioned, “Alia Bhatt has planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn’t derail any of her work commitments. Alia is dedicated to completing the films before the end of July, considering that both the films (Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) require Alia to look a certain way."

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia got married in April after being in a relationship for about five years. The couple tied the knot in a private and intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai.

At a press conference for his upcoming film “Shamshera" last week, Ranbir said he couldn’t have asked for a better life partner than Alia. “It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life… My life with Alia is the best," he had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.