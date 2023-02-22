Actress Soni Razdan slammed paparazzi for invading Alia Bhatt’s privacy. Alia Bhatt called out the paparazzi for clicking pictures of her from her living room without her permission. Sharing her note, Soni took to her Instagram Stories and urged for action to be taken as soon as possible.

“Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person’s privacy. Are we really turning into ‘that country’ now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to ‘getting the picture’? Hope someone can address this and fast!" she wrote.

On Tuesday night, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and lashed out at the cameramen for clicking her pictures. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!" she wrote, tagging Mumbai Police.

Several stars including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, and more condemned the incident. Anushka, who experienced a similar incident a few years ago, said, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

On the work front, Alia has had four big releases last year. Beginning her year with Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, and went on to appear in Darlings and Brahmastra. The actress will now be seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone.

