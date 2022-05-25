Sonnalli Seygall Reveals She Was Not Served the Main Course at a Friend's House because...

Being an actress, Sonnalli Seygall often has to check what she eats to stay in shape. However, that does not mean that the 33-year-old actress does not enjoy eating food. In a recent interview, the Jai Mummy Di actress revealed how those around her presume that she does not eat enough food just to stay slim.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Seygall shared an incident where she realised how people view her now that she is an actress. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress said, “Once I had the funniest incident. I was invited to lunch by one of my friends, rather a new friend.” Seygall said that the new friend had messaged her saying that her mother has cooked for the actress especially, so she must come to her place. Seygall told the national daily, “I went without having my food because of course when someone invites you over, you don’t eat from your house and go.” She said that she went straight to her friend's place from her workout class. As she reached the friend’s place, Seygall was served some healthy food like carrot juice, shots made out of ginger and herbs, and different types of salad.

She told Hindustan Times that after having all the super healthy appetizers she was waiting for the main course. However, she soon realised that lunch was over. The actress revealed that it so happened that her friend and her family ate daal chawal before her. She also added that the hosts said “'But you must not eat daal chawal na'." Seygall said that she told them to give her whatever they ate.

Seygall said her friend and her family just assumed that she does not eat fat or carbs. Sharing her thoughts on the incident she said, “It amuses me and makes me sad at the same time. People have such wrong ideas about food and diet. Hence I have started vlogging about fitness and health. ”

The actress, who also has a YouTube channel, often shares make-up tutorials and fitness tips via her videos.

