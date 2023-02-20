Sonu Nigam has been admitted to a hospital after an alleged scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew who reportedly wanted to click a selfie with the Padma Shri recipient. The incident took place when Sonu was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai.

If reports are to believed then Sonu is safe, but his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard have sustained some injuries. They are currently being treated at the hospital.

According to the police sources, the politician’s son and nephew tried to “forcibly" take the selfie with Sonu, which led to the alleged scuffle between them and the singer’s bodyguards. Phaterpekar was not present at the concert and was only the organiser of Chembur festival where Sonu was invited.

This was a four-day long festival and Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale. It’s is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past. There are also reports that someone from the organiser’s team allegedly tried to misbehave with Sonu’s manager, Saira. Sonu Nigam hasn’t filed any police complaint so far.

Last year, Sonu Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sonu has predominantly sung in Hindi and Kannada language films. He is also a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award for the title track of the 2003 romantic film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonu’s popular songs include Kal Ho Na Ho, Ye Dil Deewana, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Mai Agar Kahoon, Saathiya, Hans Mat Pagli, Do Pal, and Sandese Aate Hai among many others. He recently sang the title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

