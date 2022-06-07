Sonu Nigam Not to Cancel Kolkata Show Despite KK Tragedy: Report

After KK’s untimely demise last week, several fingers have been pointed toward the managers of Nazrul Mancha for alleged mismanagement. A lot of people have called out the organisers and blamed them for not handling artists properly and looking after their comfort. Netizens were also not comfortable with other artists performing in Kolkata. However, reports are doing the rounds that despite negative talks about the city, singer Sonu Nigam has agreed to perform in Kolkata.

“Yes, we had initial talks with Sonu Nigam. He’s ready to perform in Kolkata and if everything goes according to plan, we will see him performing live in Kolkata in July. Those who are spreading rumours that Kolkata is not safe for artists will have their answer when Sonu performs live here," ETimes quoted event organizer Tochan Ghosh as saying. Ghosh was the one who brought KK to the city.

“If I remember correctly recently in Bengaluru there was an incident wherein Kannada singer Warrier broke his leg due to the mismanagement during his live gig. There was a huge hole in front of the stage. Have you ever heard any outside artist complaining about any physical harassment from the audience? Such an incident happened in Chandigarh recently when Mika Singh almost felt suffocated because of the overcrowded venue. These things are part and parcel of any big concert. In Kolkata, we look after the security of singers with utmost priority," Ghosh further told the publication.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has admitted a PIL demanding an independent probe into the death of singer KK. The PIL was filed on Monday by Advocate Rabishankar Chattopadhyay. He sought a CBI probe into KK’s death claiming negligence on the part of the organisers. The plea also accused the police of causing stressful conditions for the singer. It also claimed that the police did not take necessary action to prevent overcrowding at the venue.

KK passed away on the night of May 31 while he was performing at a concert in Kolkata.

