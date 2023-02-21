Sonu Nigam Reacts to Concert Attack Incident, Says 'Being in This Profession Isn't...'

Sonu Nigam reacted to the concert attack accident and said that being in this profession isn’t ‘all that smooth.’ For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur when MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar attacked him and his team over a selfie. Sonu’s guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard sustained some injuries.

Reacting to the incident, the ace-singer told Zoom, “Kya bolein. All kinds of people in the world.. Can’t talk.. 7 days 7 concerts so no time to even dwell on this. Being in this beautiful profession isn’t all that smooth. This incident is the evidence."

Following the attack, Sonu Nigam filed an FIR.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the singer was clicked at the Mumbai airport where he was greeted by concerned paparazzi. However, Sonu assured them that he is alright now.

Meanwhile, Prakash Phaterpekar’s daughter Suprada Phaterpekar, who was also part of the organiser’s team for the concert, reacted to the incident. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance, my brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination."

This was a four-day long festival and Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale. It is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News here