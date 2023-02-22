Sonu Nigam Talks About 'Happier Times' From Mumbai Concert Before Getting Attacked; Watch

Singer Sonu Nigam returned to Instagram for the first time after he and his team were attacked at his concert in Mumbai and spoke about the happier memories from the night. Taking to the social media platform, the singer shared a series of videos taken before the scuffle with MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Phaterpekar. In the first video, the singer was seen bringing the house down with his energetic performance on Bijuria.

He then moved the audience with his performance on Sandese Aate Hai from Border. He left the room in tears after he sang Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath. Sharing the post, Sonu wrote, “Happier times from last night."

On Monday night, shocking videos of Sonu Nigam and a few members of his team being attacked at his concert in Mumbai went viral. It was later revealed that the scuffle took place after MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Phaterpekar wanted to take a picture with the singer but his bodyguards stepped in. A complaint has been filed in the matter by Sonu. The singer opened up about his experience and said that he has filed the case to urge people to ‘think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle.’

Meanwhile, Swapnil’s sister and Prakash Phaterpekar’s daughter Suprada Phaterpekar, who was a part of the organiser’s team for the concert, has reacted to the incident. She addressed the incident on Twitter and said

that she apologised to Sonu and rushed the injured person to the hospital immediately. Speaking with ANI, she said, “My brother wanted to click a selfie with Sonu Nigam, & when he was doing so, there was a dispute b/w him & Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard. It was just a fan moment gone wrong. We later apologized to Sonu Nigam as well."

