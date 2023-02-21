Sonu Nigam to Aditya Roy Kapur; Six Celebrities Who Had Terrifying Fan Encounters

Celebrities in India have a massive fan following. Their fans or admirers often attempt to take autographs and photographs whenever they see them. However, sometimes, things go out of control when fans end up crossing a certain limit. Recently, singer Sonu Nigam faced an uncomfortable situation when he was manhandled and one of his assistants was pushed off the stage during a music festival in Mumbai. His bodyguard also received injuries during the ruckus. According to ANI, Mumbai police have registered a case on the basis of the singer's complaint. However, this is not the first time when a celebrity in India had to undergo such a situation. In the past, actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and many others faced a similar situation.

Aditya Roy Kapur

A few days ago, a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur tried to kiss him after he agreed to take a photo with her. A woman joined a few other fans in taking pictures with The Night Manager actor in a video shared by a paparazzi. She tried to kiss the actor on the cheek after the picture was taken. She did not stop there and attempted once more but Aditya managed to pull away. Aditya handled the situation gracefully, gradually distancing himself from her, but she refused to let go. She gave his hand a kiss before he walked away.

Sara Ali Khan

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan walked out of the airport and was immediately swarmed by fans and photographers. Meanwhile, a woman walked right up to her and brushes past, attempting to touch Sara’s face and touching her hair. She leaves Sara wincing. Social media users were upset with the woman’s behaviour and lauded Sara for keeping her calm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the Mumbai airport, Kareena Kapoor Khan too encountered a strange situation. The actress was surrounded and physically assaulted by her fans when they got too close to her and tried to be too friendly. A fan attempted to put his hand on her shoulder for a picture, which left her in shock. She was troubled by the incident, but she remained calm and moved silently towards the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was not pleased either when a fan attempted to stop him for a photo at the Mumbai airport by physically interfering with him. A fan attempted to coercively take a selfie with him, as seen on camera. So much so that the man even attempted to grab Shah Rukh's hand. SRK did not take this well. The actor was spotted shaking his hand and walking away while clearly upset with him.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was irritated when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him. Hrithik was standing outside his vehicle, ensuring his sons boarded safely, when a young fan broke through the security. He took a risk and started taking selfies with the actor, but Hrithik was left upset with the behaviour.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked after he refused to take a selfie. Sapna Gill, an Instagram influencer and her friend Shobhit Thakur were arrested in the case. As per the reports, Thakur and Gill approached Shaw for a selfie, and while the cricketer obliged initially, he refused their demand for more. This is when the two friends allegedly started arguing and misbehaving with him.

