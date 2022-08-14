Sonu Sood: At Least 500-700 People Seeking Help Visit Me On Weekends, Get 40k Online Requests Daily | Exclusive

Ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood emerged as a national hero. From providing food and shelter to the migrants to making oxygen cylinders available to all, the actor did all he could to help the needy. Even today, hundreds of people visit Sonu Sood’s house in Mumbai on a daily basis to seek help. Recently, a video also went viral on social media in which a long queue of people was seen outside his house. Talking about the same in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sonu Sood revealed that at least 150 to 200 people visit his house on weekdays whereas this number goes up to 500 to 700 on Saturdays and Sundays. The Samrat Prithviraj actor also shared that he gets around 30,000 to 40,000 requests for help via social media on daily basis.

“The line that you saw, it is a daily routine. On Sundays, there are bigger queues. Around 500 to 700 people visit (outside my house) to seek help from different parts of the country. Talking about the number of people who approach us through social media or emails, these are around 30,000 to 40,000 every single day since COVID-19," he told us.

On being asked if this also creates a security issue in or around his residential area, Sood disagreed and mentioned that even his neighbours are very cooperative. “The building guys are also used to it because people living in those buildings also ask for help or their maids. Even they are very cooperative. They know this is a place where life can change for the needy. They are supportive," he added.

When asked if reading messages of misery from people around the country who are seeking help from him also impacts his mental balance, the 49-year-old actor shared that it rather puts a sense of responsibility on him. “No, it puts an extra amount of responsibility on my shoulder that they are coming with a lot of hope and so I have to make sure that it’s right and I am able to help them. It gives an extra amount of responsibility to help," he said.

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently ventured into the audio space with a podcast titled ‘Commander Karan Saxena’. Currently streaming on Spotify, the podcast encapsulates the journey and role of a secret agent, fighting to protect the country’s national security. Talking about his experience of working on an audio project, Sonu Sood said, “I would say it is more challenging. It’s something which you have not experienced but you want to make sure that it goes right. Yes, I thoroughly enjoyed being commander Karan Saxena and when we listened to the whole thing once it is done, we can actually visualise through voice. That makes it very exciting. That’s why I enjoy doing it."

