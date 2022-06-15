Sonu Sood Calls Jubilee Hills Gangrape ‘Unfortunate’, Hopes Perpetrators are Prosecuted

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is popular for his on-screen villainous roles has earned the tag of a real-life hero after having helped hundreds of stranded people get back home during the COVID19 pandemic and following it up with other philanthropic activities. The actor has now spoken up about the recent unfortunate incident in the upmarket Jubilee Hills area in the city of Hyderabad where a minor girl was gang-raped.

On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, Sonu Sood was in Hyderabad for the launch of the UBlood app. Sonu Sood, in response to a question regarding the incident at the public event, said he was shocked when he heard about it, called it ‘most unfortunate’, and said that he hoped it had never happened.

He also hoped that the perpetrators of the rape would be prosecuted. In instances of rape, the actor believes that harsh penalties should be applied so that no one dares commit such crimes in the future. In a brief engagement with the media, he stated that upbringing is vital, as is what is taught to youngsters.

Advertisement

He stated that when it came to a crime like this, there should be no distinction made between whether the perpetrator is an adult or a minor. He also said that it was not correct to find fault with pubs due to such incidents.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was raped by a group of five people in a car. The minor had gone to a pub to attend a party, where the suspects approached her and sexually abused her under the guise of dropping her home. The perpetrators of the crime were all apprehended.

Sonu Sood was recently also in the news for helping an Indian man, stranded in Thailand, return home after he got scammed in a fake job case.

Advertisement

The actor was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.