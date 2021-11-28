Sonu Sood, Chrianjeevi Offer Financial Help to Choreographer Siva Shankar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again stepped up and offered to provide his help. This time, it is for renowned choreographer Siva Shankar, who is in a critical condition after contracting Covid-19. Through a Tweet, he informed that he is in touch with his family. He retweeted a Tweet that said that the choreographer is in a critical condition and the family is unable to provide for the expensive medical bills.

Sharing the Tweet, the actor wrote, “Iam already in touch with the family, Will try my best to save his life"

Actor Vishnu Manchu, Chiranjeevi and Dhanush, too, is in touch with Siva’s family and have offered help.

Siva choreographed the popular song Manmadha Raasa which was picturised on Dhanush and Chaya Singh.

According to Indiaglitz, the choreographer’s son said that Chiranjeevi has given Rs 3 lakh as immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who generated immense goodwill through his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is known for his regular engagement with people on social media. From helping migrant labourers reach home during the first lockdown in 2020 to arranging crucial medical supplies for the needy throughout the pandemic, he always kept people’s hopes alive in such difficult times.

While Sonu so far has stayed away from electoral politics, he recently announced his sister’s entry into politics ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022. During a press conference outside his residence in Moga, the actor said his younger sister Malvika Sood is expected to contest the assembly elections from home constituency Moga.

