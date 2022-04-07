Sonu Sood Has THIS Quirky Response To Fan’s Chilled Beer Request; Netizens Say He's 'Messiah For A Reason'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his big gestures for many years now. Whether it is helping out farmers during crises, students during the pandemic or the poor with basic needs, the actor is always there with his helping hand. And he often trends on social media. This is because time and again, several videos of his contributions make the rounds on the internet and netizens have also correctly labelled him as a “messiah". A user recently came up with a funny request on social media, but the actor’s response to the request will leave you in splits.

While attaching a picture of a meme, which read, “Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who donate blankets in winters, won’t you serve us chilled beer in summers)?" the user tagged Sonu and wrote, “Kahan ho (where are you?)." But the actor was a step ahead of the user, as he responded to his request with a hilarious tweet, and netizens were left in splits after reading it. Sonu took to his official Twitter handle, and wrote, “Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will bhujia be fine as snacks with the beer)?"

Needless to say, Twitter users flooded the comments section with countless laughing emoticons. While several users dropped “LOL," one user jokingly wrote, “Now that’s what we call the helping hand." Another satirically commented, “Messiah for a reason." Several netizens just wanted to get the snack. “Bhujia ke liye beer pina zaruri hai kya (Is it necessary to drink beer if you only want the bhujia?)," one user asked.

On the work front, soon fans will see the actor in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, which is backed by Yash Raj Films. Currently, the actor has stepped into VJ Rannvijay Singha’s shoes for MTV’s adventure show Roadies and is hosting the 18th season of the reality show.

