Sonu Sood, his Sister Distribute 1000 Bicycles to Women, Girl Students in Hometown Moga

As we welcome 2022, Sonu Sood, who was actively involved in relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic, is back with yet another initiative, Mogey di dhee (Moga Ki Beti). The actor, with his sister, Malvika Sood Sachar, who has announced her candidature from Moga, conducted a bicycle distribution drive on Tuesday for women and girl students at Daulatpura Neewan village of Punjab.

Under the initiative, the actor and his sister have distributed cycles to 1,000 women and girl students from around 40-45 villages near Moga.

Sonu also shared a childhood memory on Instagram. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram story wherein he is standing in front of a temple in his hometown.

“In my childhood days, I used to visit this temple every day (red heart and joining hand emoji)," the note on the photo story read.

According to the Times of India report, the actor, speaking about the cause, said that it is very difficult for school kids to travel long distances from home to school during extreme winters. And to help solve the problem, Sonu and Malvika aim to provide bicycles to girl students from class 8th to 12th.

The actor also mentioned that, with the campaign, they will also provide bicycles to social workers. For the unversed, Malvika Sood Sachar is a popular philanthropist and she has been actively working with Sood Charity Foundation.

Sonu Sood earned the title of the real hero of India when he left no stone unturned to extend his help to the masses during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The actor did every possible thing from arranging bus services for students to thousands of migrant and daily wage workers to pay the medical bills of the needy and providing oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

