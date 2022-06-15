Sonu Sood: I Feel Blessed And Happy That South Films Are Finally Getting Recognised | Exclusive

In recent months, South films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 have made unprecedented records at the box office. Not just the original films but their Hindi versions have also surpassed lifetime domestic totals of several Bollywood movies that have come out in cinemas lately. And, actor Sonu Sood, who began his acting career with Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile in 1999 and went on to become an established star in the Hindi cinema, couldn’t be happier.

In his career spanning over two decades, Sood has worked in several successful South films including Arundhati, Julayi, Dookudu, Abhinetri, Vishnuvardhana, Kurukshetra, and Chandramukhi among others. The actor said that South cinema has always had great potential and it makes him feel amazing that it’s finally getting the attention it truly deserved.

“I was always a part of South films. I started my acting journey from there. I have done almost 50-60 movies down there and been part of the biggest blockbusters. So, you definitely feel blessed. I feel happy that finally they are getting recognised. They are making great films and content and it also puts the other industries on their toes that you have to make good content for people to get into theatres otherwise there’s no excuse. I hope we’re also lucky to get some exciting roles," Sood told us.

Sood, who is otherwise known for villainous roles, became a real-life hero as he came to hundreds of thousands of people’s rescue during the two devastating waves of the coronavirus pandemic. His efforts have only multiplied since. When asked if this has influenced his way of taking on movie parts, the actor said, “The roles that have been offered in last recent years have been larger than life, or that of superheroes and saviours. In fact, the films that I’m doing are all the ones which I always wanted to do but it’s more relatable now. Maybe the writers can write even more properly. I’m pretty excited about all of them and I’m sure when people will watch those movies they will say that it’s believable."

Further talking about the possibility of working in Hollywood, Sood said, “We had got offers but I want to do something substantial and not just for the sake of being a part of the film. I don’t want to do any kind of movie where you have a small role and you have to tell people, ‘Okay, I was there.’ So, I’m not very excited about that space. But whenever it will happen it will happen. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re doing movies in Hollywood, Bollywood, or Tollywood as long as you are bringing smiles to the people’s faces."

Sood is currently receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Indian poet Chand Bardai in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The actor said that he’s proud of his work in the film. “A lot of my friends who have been watching my films for many years, usually say they love my performances but when they saw Prithviraj, they were like, ‘No matter how much we have seen you but we couldn’t see Sonu even for a second in this role. We could just see Chand Bardai and it’s one of the most special performances of yours.’ When I myself saw the movie, I was very proud. I felt that being the son of an English and History professor, I have done justice to an extent."

