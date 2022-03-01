Sonu Sood Is 'Overjoyed' to Begin Shoot for MTV Roadies Season 18, Looks Dashing in First Look

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is quite elated to begin his journey as a host of the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies Season 18. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years. He has finally begun shooting for the show in the locales of South Africa.

While sharing his excitement, Sonu said: “I am overjoyed to begin the ‘Roadies’ shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other."

This time, MTV Roadies will not feature Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, and Raftaar. According to reports, the concept of the show has also changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders may not exist now. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others were seen as gang leaders in the past seasons. The show is expected to begin in March on MTV India.

Earlier in an interview, Rannvijay spoke about why he was no longer a part of Roadies. Rannvijay told ETimes, “I am the only consistent person who has done Roadies for the last 18 years. Due to prior commitments, Covid restrictions, date shifting, shooting in South Africa, now things are different at my end. It just so happened that I am not able to do it this season."

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood spoke about being part of Roadies Season 18. “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition," he said in a statement.

