Sonu Sood Is Teasing A 'Big Announcement' And Fans Are Already Predicting What It Could Be

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood got his fans to speculate about the actor’s next move after he posted a cryptic tweet hinting at ‘something big’.The Kungfu Yoga actor took to Twitter on Sunday and dropped hints about a new project. After the Dabangg actor posted the tweet, speculations are rife about what it could be. While some of his fans are wondering if he is dropping hints about his next film. However, a source in the industry stated that Sonu Sood is planning to move to Hollywood.

“Sonu Sood has an offer from a big-ticket Hollywood production house. The project requires long-term commitment, so he might be moving to Hollywood," said an industry insider.

Sonu Sood left his fans excited after posting a cryptic tweet that reads, “Time to come together. Making India proud! 2 Days to go…"

He also shared a poster that had him posing along with a message, “2 days to go. Starting something big on June 7th."

In 2017, Sonu starred in Hollywood Film Kung Fu Yoga along with Jackie Chan. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has bagged another Hollywood flick. But, when we contacted Sood’s team, the team denied any such development.

While some of his fans are expecting the actor to venture in Hollywood, others feel the Samrat Prithviraj actor might be making a foray into politics. The buzz is that in the past two years, he has been offered tickets from almost all major political parties. Until now, Sonu has refrained from accepting any such offers. It remains to be seen if he will finally become a politico.

Sonu Sood is one of the few stars to have established himself as a successful actor in the Hindi film industry as well as in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. During the pandemic, Sood emerged as one of the most loved philanthropists of the country as he arranged the transportation for thousands of migrant workers stuck away from home to reach their destination safely. He also arranged food for the needy.

As we wait for more to be revealed, the gossip mills are abuzz with speculations. A section of his fans believe that he has been shortlisted for some big award and that Sonu will make the announcement about it soon.

