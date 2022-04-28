Sonu Sood on Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Debate: 'Don’t Think Hindi Can Be Called...'

Last evening, actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeepa got into a war of words over whether Hindi is the national language of India. Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma backed Sudeep and now actor Sonu Sood has shared his opinion on the matter. For the uninittaed, Ajay reached out to Sudeep on Twitter, lashing out at him for his statement that Hindi is not the country’s national language. Sudeep had made a statement about the language at a recent press conference which caught Ajay’s attention.

The Kannada actor replied to Ajay, suggesting that the statement has made the headlines out of context. Ajay thanked him for clearing the misunderstanding.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Sood said that he doesn’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. “I don’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn’t really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you," the publication quoted him as saying.

He added that the filmmakers need to respect the audience’s sensibility. “Gone are days when people used to say ‘leave your mind behind’. They won’t leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted," he opined.

Sonu Sood is a part of the Telugu film Acharya which stars Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi.

Recently, Kiccha Sudeep was speaking at an event about the success of pan-India films such as the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and Telugu films Pushpa and RRR when he made the statement that Hindi is no longer the national language. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

