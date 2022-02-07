Sonu Sood Promises Best Season of MTV Roadies from 'Samosa Showroom' in Moga, But Has One Concern. Watch

Sonu Sood will be replacing Rannvijay Singha as the new host of MTV Roadies. The actor will be flying down to South Africa later this month to take on his new responsibilities. Ahead of his schedule, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he announced his new role.

Standing by a field in his hometown Moga, Sonu tells fans that he is standing at a ‘samosa showroom’ — a roadside snack stall — and was having a couple of samosas because he wasn’t sure if he would get samosas in South Africa. “I am going to host the new season of Roadies. I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies in the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there," he said in Hindi.

He then calls the vendor and asks him if he would accompany him to South Africa. The vendor agrees, in return, Sonu asked him to give him the samosas for free. “So the Roadies can get samosas in South Africa as well. So get ready for Roadies next season," he concluded the video. Sonu shared the video and captioned it, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of its kind!"

The video received much praise from his fans. One went on to call it one of the best Roadies ads they’ve come across. “This is the only roadies advertisement that I liked," the comment read. “Looking forward to seeing you as a host boss," added another.

News18 was the first to reveal that Rannvijay Singha was being replaced on the show. Soon after, the show announced Sonu as the new host.

