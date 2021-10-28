Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Malaika Arora Lead Bollywood's Wishes For Shah Rukh Khan's Son

After several rejections, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after a drug raid on luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. A few days ago, Aryan , who was in Arthur Road Jail, moved to the Bombay High Court for his bail application. After three days of perusal, the star-kid was finally granted bail. After the news of his bail came out, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate SRK and support him.

R Madhavan tweeted, “Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."

Shah Rukh’s Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood also tweeted with a couplet in Hindi.

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, “FINALLY !" with clap emojis. Take a look at some reactions from other Bollywood artists below:

Meanwhile, many other celebrities from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta were seen visiting Shah Rukh at his residence while Aryan was in jail.

