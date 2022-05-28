Sonu Sood Recalls Being Questioned for Picking South Movies Over Hindi: ‘South Saves Me from Not Doing Bad Hindi Films’

Sonu Sood is all set for his next film, Samrat Prithviraj. Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, Sonu would be seen playing Chand Bardai in the film. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about how filmmakers have been offering him just positive roles after his philanthropic work during the pandemic. He also talked about opting for South films instead of Hindi films.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sonu Sood revealed that people had often questioned him for giving his nod for South films and rejecting Hindi films. But, Sood had a clear idea of what he is doing. He revealed, “I have always been choosy with my scripts, whether I do Tamil, Telugu or Hindi films. South saves me from not doing bad Hindi films. Otherwise there comes a phase when you think you’re doing a film just for the sake of being seen in a big film. South helps me from staying away from doing that."

He further added, “Mujhe fark nahi padta bhasha kya hai (I don’t get affected), there has to be entertainment, people should be entertained. You can be the biggest star, however successful, but if you take people for granted and still believe that they’ll go out, spend their hard-earned money to watch your film, woh daur jaa chuka hai (that time has passed)."

Talking about being offered positive roles after the pandemic, Sonu Sood said that after his philanthropic work grabbed headlines, he has not been offered a single negative role. He added, “I’ve only been getting positive roles, and it feels nice. There was one film that I was shooting, and they had to change a lot of things in the script and re-shoot sequences. They’d say, ‘public maaregi humein!’, so we have to do that. There was an actor who had to pull me by my collar and he was like ‘I won’t do it; people will abuse me for doing that to you!’ Earlier filmmakers wouldn’t be sure if people will even accept me in positive roles after doing a strong of negative roles. That also was a phase. It is a new innings for me."

Samrat Prithviraj, which recently went through a title change, is all set for release on 3rd June. The film also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar.

