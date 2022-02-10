Sonu Sood Rescues Teenage Boy Caught Up in Accident; Fans Call Him ‘Real Life Hero’

Bollywood star Sonu Sood who is predominantly known for villainous on-screen performances, emerged as a messiah to daily wage workers during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Ever since then, the actor has become a helping hand to those in trouble, and one such act of his is being widely appreciated online. The It’s Entertainment actor is winning hearts online and is being called a “real life hero" for his act in a viral video. It shows Sonu Sood helping a 19-year-old boy who got caught in a severe accident in Moga on Tuesday.

In the video that is being widely shared on social media, Sonu Sood is unlocking the doors of a car and pulling out an unconscious 19-year-old young boy. The accident occurred at the flyover where the 48-year-old star was travelling. As soon as Sonu saw the state of the car, he stepped out and rescued the young boy. The accident-met car was interlocked, but Sonu, somehow managed to open it. The actor picked up the boy and took him to the nearest hospital in his own car. As per a report, the doctors stated that had it not been Sonu’s timely help, the accident could have proved fatal for the boy.

Check the video here:

With the video emerging on social media, scores of Sonu Sood’s fans bombarded the comments section and showered him with love terming the actor a “real life hero". One fan wrote, “Real life hero," another shared, “Our Superman."

Recently, the actor made the headlines for replacing replacing Rannvijay Singha as the new host of MTV Roadies. The actor posted a video on Instagram and shared a video in which he announced his new role. The actor will be flying down to South Africa later this month to take on his new responsibilities.

Standing by a field in his hometown Moga, Sonu tells fans that he is standing at a ‘samosa showroom’ — a roadside snack stall — and was having a couple of samosas because he wasn’t sure if he would get samosas in South Africa. “I am going to host the new season of Roadies. I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies in the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there," he said in Hindi.

News18 was the first to reveal that Rannvijay Singha was being replaced on the show. Soon after, the show announced Sonu as the new host.

