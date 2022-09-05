Sonu Sood Reveals His Most Favourite Teacher is None Other Than His Mother Saroj Sood

Sonu Sood is a versatile actor whose career spans over two decades. Having done films in multiple languages, the Happy New Year actor managed to break through the clutter of the Indian Film Industry with films like Yuva and Dabbang. He is also noted for his humanitarian works during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the country celebrates Teachers Day on September 5, Sonu Sood reflected upon the prominence of teachers in his life.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, when the Ramiya Vastavaiya actor was asked about his most favorite and cherished teacher in his life, Sonu Sood responded, “My favourite teacher has always been my mother." He further talked about the most valuable lessons that his teachers have ever imparted. Sonu stated, “I have learnt that, one should never lose patience and to be perseverant in life. My teachers have taught me that, patience and perseverance always do wonders in anyone’s life. These two factors are extremely important to reach one’s goals."

Walking down the memory lane, Sonu Sood also recounted his student life and whether he was a front bencher or back bencher. He stated, “I was good student, if not great. I was a last bencher during my ninth and tenth standard. I was always trying to do my bit. Since my mother was a teacher herself, there was no excuse for me to have secured less marks."

However, just like any other student, Sonu has been at the receiving end of punishments by the teachers. The actor disclosed, “Yes, many a times. Those times, the punishments used to be kneeling down outside the class. I had been punished this way do a couple of times during my school days."

He also shared a punishment that has been etched in his mind till this date. The Jodhaa Akbar actor revealed, “Yes! During my school days, three students (including me) were told to stand outside the class as a punishment. On the pretext of going outside the class, we simply vanished from there and went to watch a movie! We were called the next day and were given a good piece of scolding and beating for that. After that, we never dared to do anything of that sort!"

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj in which he essayed the historical character of Chand Bardai. Besides his acting projects, the actor has also taken charge to push India’s start-ups. Last month, he announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’ which is touted to be quite similar to Shark Tank India.

