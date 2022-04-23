Sonu Sood Says Scripts Being Changed Due to His 'Messiah' Image: ‘Nobody Is Offering Me Anything Negative Anymore’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah by helping people during the peak of COVID-19. The actor who has been predominantly known for villainous on-screen performances came reunited thousands of migrant families during difficult situations by arranging safe road travel to their native places. In his recent interview with Indian Express, the actor shared that because of the effect of his messiah image, ‘nobody is offering him anything negative anymore’.

The Dabangg actor was asked if his ‘messiah’ image will have a domino effect on the kind of roles he takes up next. Responding to the same, the Dabangg actor told the news portal, “Who wants to see a real-life hero play villain?" With a laugh, he added, “Nobody is offering me anything negative anymore. Even the parts that I did before the pandemic, it’s been changed. The whole script is being altered to put my part in good light. I think it’s a whole new inning for me and I pray it goes well."

During the harsh pandemic times, Sonu Sood was approached by people facing difficulties through social media. And recently the actor hit headlines when he responded to a weird request by a Twitter user if he could deliver chilled beer.

On being asked about the weird requests he often gets on social media, the actor said, “That I have been dealing with for two years. Sometimes people want me to get them daaru ka theka (alcohol shop), someone wants to meet their wives, and some even want them sent back to their maternal homes. I think that’s the magic of social media where one can open up their heart to me as if I am someone close to them," he added with a smile.

The actor is currently hosting MTV Roadies launched earlier this week. This season sees a mix of new and former contestants competing for the title. Shot in South Africa, the show has been garnering positive reviews for its thrill factor and diverse contestants.

While speaking to the new portal the actor confessed that he never expected to be in a show like this, and he has always been the ‘daring kind’. The ‘Entertainment’ actor stated that even when he was young, he would take up big challenges, and always be on the lookout to help people or sort their issues.

“I am just humbled and it’s somewhere the wishes and prayers that are doing the trick. There are so many people who have been in touch for the last two years. I think that makes this journey so special, as you connect with the common man. To be able to bring a change is so satisfying," he concluded.

Roadies airs Friday-Sunday, 7 pm on MTV.

