Sony Music Acquires Album Rights of Sreenath Bhasi-Rajisha Vijayan's Lovefully Yours Veda

Young actors Sreenath Bhasi and Rajisha Vijayan recently collaborated on the campus drama Lovefully Yours Veda, which was released on October 20 last year. The movie, directed by Praghesh Sukumaran, explores the vivid lives of college students. The soundtrack rights of the film, which also stars Venkitesh and Anikha Surendran, have been purchased by Sony Music. The soulful music has been composed by Rahul Raj, with the lyrics of Rafeeq Ahmed, Rati Sivakumar and Dhanya Suresh Menon.

The movie is produced by R2 Entertainments, which is run by Radhakrishnan Kallai and Ruvin Vishwa. This movie also has Gautham Vasudev Menon in a key role. The other actors who feature in the film include Ranjit Shekhar, Chantunath, Shaju Sridhar, Sarath Appani, Nilja K Baby, Shruti Jayan and Vijayakumar.

The film revolves around Vedha, who is performing a scripted Babu Vailathur period piece. Veda journeys through student politics, love, and college friendships.

Last year, the film’s lead actor Sreenath got embroiled in a major controversy. He was detained for cursing a female anchor during an interview. The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) said that they will not work with him going forward.

The KFPA’s pronouncement was taken as a prohibition. Mammootty, who previously collaborated with Sreenath on the box office smash Bheeshma Parvam, disapproved of the actor’s suspension and came out in his support.

