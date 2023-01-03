SonyLIV Takes Down Crime Patrol Episode Similar To Shraddha Walker Murder Case

Crime Patrol is one of the widely watched crime drama shows across India. However, the show and Sony TV recently faced a lot of backlash, with the hashtag ‘#BoycottSonyTV’ trending on Twitter, after its latest episode debuted on the small screen. For those unaware, Crime Patrol recently telecasted an episode similar to Shraddha Walker’s murder case. However, the dramatised version of the case has not been received well by the audience. After witnessing strong criticism against the episode, the channel removed it from its streaming platform SonyLIV.

The episode was originally aired on December 27, 2022. Soon, the makers received a lot of flak on social media, as the character based on Aftab Poonawalla was named Mihir in the episode and Shraddha’s character was named Anna Fernandes. The channel has now also issued an official statement addressing the criticism. “Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of Crime Patrol on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media," read an excerpt from the long statement.

The channel also clarified that the episode was based on an incident that took place in 2011, and that it is not based on the recent Delhi case. “We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case. We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies," the statement added.

Given the sentiments of viewers, the makers decided to discontinue airing the episode. The statement concluded, “However, in this case, respecting the sentiments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets."

The Shraddha Walker murder case, which came to the fore in November, last year, shook the entire nation. The accused, Aftab Poonawalla, allegedly chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator for weeks before disposing of them across the city over the course of several days. Aftab is currently in judicial custody, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled on January 6.

