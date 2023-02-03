Television actress Dipika Kakar and her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim are excited to embrace a new phase of their life. The power couple of the television industry are waiting for the arrival of their newborn. The soon-to-be parents often drop mushy pictures on Instagram, leaving their fansgushing. Recently, the lovey-dovey pair stepped out to catch a show of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action entertainer Pathaan, which has been creating ripples worldwide. They were accompanied by a group of friends and family members. Shoaib dropped a lovely picture with his wife from the movie outing on Instagram. He called Dipika as his life’s “biggest blessing".

Penning an emotional note for the Sasural Simar Ka actress, Shoaib wrote, “Just want to say Thank you Ms Dipika. For making me smile, for encouraging me when I feel defeated, for comforting me when I am sad, you are the biggest blessings from Allah to me. Thank you for all that you are, Thank you for all that you do."

The pictures captured the two lovebirds in the same frame, inside the premises of a movie theatre. Dipika can be seen wearing a denim jumpsuit teamed up with a black shirt and a pair of sneakers. Shoaib, on the other hand, is dressed in a dapper red tee clubbed with a pair of light blue denim jeans and sneakers.

The much in love couple was seen sporting big smiles, with Dipika resting her head on Shoaib’s shoulder, with both sitting on comfy recliners. Upon closer inspection, one might also notice a customised popcorn bucket — wrapped with Pathaan’s poster, kept on a table — beside the celebrity pair.

Social media users were quick to shower praises on the couple. “Allah bless you both with all the good health and joyful life also the little one who is on the way can’t wait," prayed one user. “So cute kapal kisi ki nazar na lage," quipped another. Many went all hearts in the comments.

Earlier, another picture of Shoaib clicking a selfie with his movie gang also attracted the attention of the internet users. The post was shared by the official Insta handle of Etimes. “Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim watch Pathaan with family and friends!!" read the caption.

Dipika and Shoiab, who tied the knot in 2018, announced that

they would soon be entering parenthood in an adorable Instagram post on January 22. The couple was quite low-key about the pregnancy, since Dipika suffered from a miscarriage in February last year.

