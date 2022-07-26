Soorarai Pottru Director Pens Heartfelt Note As She Dedicates National Award To Her Father

Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru swept the 68th National Film Awards which were announced on July 22. The film won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara, Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar and the Best Feature Film award. Besides this, Suriya and Aparna Balamurali also won the best actor and actress awards respectively for the movie.

Days after, the director of the film Sudha Kongara took to social media and penned a heartfelt note wherein she dedicated the movie to her late father. “The journey of his film started with my dad passing away. The last image of my father that I carry is of him gesturing to me from his bed to come to him as I stood in the doorway. I went back and added this as a scene in Soorarai Pottru. As filmmakers I guess most of us are finally just greedy voyeurs looking for those moments in our lives to put into our films. Thank you dad for the many moments from our lives I’ve put into Soorarai Pottru. My only regret at this moment of winning the awards is you not being there to see it. Thank you to my guru. What am I Mani sir without all that you have taught me? A zero.Thank you Captain Gopinath and Suriya. To you sirs…one for entrusting me with his life story and other for living it on screen," she wrote.

She also thanked the producers, cast and crew members of the film. The director also expressed gratitude towards her family for being her ‘back during her lowest of lows’. Towards the end of the statement, Sudha Kongara thanked the audience for showering love on her movie.

Check Sudha Kongara’s Full Statement Here:

Just a few days back Suriya also penned down a long note on social media expressing his gratitude towards his well-wishers and fans. “My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that has reached us and enriched our lives so far… We are ecstatic with the Five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara’s many years of hardwork and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story," he wrote.

