Soorarai Pottru Star Aparna Balamurali Gets Uncomfortable After Student Touches Her 'Inappropriately'; Viral Video

Aparna Balamurali had bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress owing to her performance in Sudha Kongra’s critically-acclaimed Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru. Now the talented actress is all set to put her acting skills to the test with her upcoming film Thankam which is bound to release on Republic Day. To promote the same, Aparna had attended a college event in Kerala where a student got on the stage to everyone’s shock and misbehaved with the actress. The viral video of the same has been doing the rounds and the netizens seemed to be perturbed by it.

In the clip that has widely been shared on Instagram and Twitter, one could see the student coming on the stage and trying to drag Aparna by holding her hands. He then proceeds to put his hands on her shoulders with the raucous hooting in the background but the actress who seemed uncomfortable by the student’s advances reluctantly backs out and proceeds to sit back on her chair. Later in the video, the student can be seen apologizing to Aparna while extending his hands to her. Even though she acknowledges his apology, she refuses to shake his hands. Not only that, Vineeth Srinivasa, the leading face of Thankam doesn’t reciprocate the handshake as well.

Soumya Radha Vidyadhar, poet-writer channeled her anger through a Facebook post which was also met with a response by Aparna Balamurali herself. She wrote, “Touching a woman’s body without her permission. Expensive. Trying to touch her again in the name of an apology hand shake. Priceless (sic)." Aparna Balamurali commented, “The best part- ‘Law college’ I was speechless! (sic)".

According to a report published by Manorama, the second year LLB student has been suspended after the council came into action. The report also revealed that the student in question was given a show-cause notice earlier.

Reacting to the video, popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted out, “This incident happens at a law college. It’s unbelievable how this man is allowed to keep approaching Aparna Balamurali. Horrific. What the actual heck."

Author Anna MM Veticad said while retweeting the video, “This guy is It’s disturbing to see “boys will be boys" kind of replies to this tweet. Women actors at public events are vulnerable. Why on earth did the security allow the creep near #AparnaBalamurali? As a woman, just watching this is so upsetting. @Aparnabala2 #InSolidarity".

Another netizens expressed, “Youngsters who trend “Make a scene" videos on Instagram should realise that that behaviour when done in real is evidently criminal in nature #AparnaBalamurali."

Meanwhile, Thankam is a Malayalam film helmed by Saheed Arafath and will feature Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Girish Kulkarni as lead characters.

