Soori to Play Lead Role in Director Vikram Sukumar's Next

Popular Tamil actor Soori, who achieved fame in Tamil cinema after a lot of hard work, is currently shooting for his film Viduthalai in the lead role with ace director Vetri Maaran. The latest report suggests that Soori will next play the lead role in director Vikram Sugumaran’s next. The Soori-Vikram Sugumaran collaboration is likely to be released on the OTT platform as a web series. An official announcement in this regard is yet awaited.

Vikram Sugumaran is popularly known for movies like Raavana Kottam and Madha Yaanai Koottam (2013).

The actor’s eagerly-awaited upcoming film Viduthalai also features actor Vijay Sethupathi as Vaathiyaar. It will be released in two parts — Viduthalai-1 and Viduthalai-2. Both the parts will be presented by actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house, Red Giant Movies.

The shooting of part I has already been wrapped and post-production work is moving briskly. Meanwhile, only a few portions are left to shoot Viduthalai-2, which is currently going on at Sirumalai and Kodaikanal. The two-part film is backed by RS Infotainment’s Elred Kumar. It is being made on a whopping budget.

Presently, the shoot is happening at Kodaikanal, and recently a breathtaking action sequence between Soori and Vijay Sethupati was shot. The in-charge of the action sequence is choreographer Peter Hein and a group of proficient stuntmen from Bulgaria are part of the scene.

Other than Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the film’s star cast includes Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon, and Chethan.

Speaking to a media outlet, the movie makers shared that Viduthalai is said to be an intense story. It needs proper storytelling and to make it appealing to the audience it was decided to break the story of the film into two different parts.

The film features cinematography by Velraj and Maestro Isaignani is composing the music.

