Sooryanvanshi Gets U/A Certificate by CBFC, Cleared with Zero Cuts

With cinema halls opening on October 22 in Maharashtra, one of the first Bollywood films which will be hitting the silver screens after more than a year will be director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Giving green signal to the release of the movie, the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a U/A certificate to the movie. The cop-action thriller will be released in the cinemas on November 5, on the occasion of Diwali.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the movie was cleared without any cuts as the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer was given the certificate by the CBFC on October 18. The report also mentioned that the duration of Sooryavanshihas been mentioned on the censor certificate to be 145 minutes, that is 2 hours 25 minutes. Shetty’s cop action thriller was earlier slated to release in March 2020, however the arrival of coronavirus in the country halted many operations leading to the postponement of the movie.

Applauding the decision to open the cinema halls later this week, Akshay had shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi featuring Shetty, Ajay and Ranveer. The actor expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and had written in the caption, “So many families would be thanking Uddhav Thackeray today. Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from October 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - Aa Rahi hai Police (Now nobody can stop, the police is coming).”

Sooryavanshi is touted as the third movie to feature in Shetty’s cop universe which features earlier characters created by the filmmaker like Singham and Simmba. In the upcoming film, both Ajay and Ranveer also have a special appearance adding to the buzz surrounding the multi-starrer quality of the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a police officer who works under the Anti-terror Squad of Mumbai Police. The trailer of the movie promises some quintessential Shetty style action scenes involving cars and bikes. One of the scenes, which featured in the trailer, also shows Ranveer and Ajay collaborating with Akshay to defeat the villain.

