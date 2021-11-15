Sooryavanshi Becomes 3rd Highest Second Weekend Grosser for Akshay Kumar, Crosses Rs 150 Crore

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been going great guns at the box office. The film released two weeks ago and is showing no signs of slowing down. After opening to a thunderous response from the audience, the business of the film saw good growth as the days progressed. The film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark after the second weekend. Trade analysts say, that if the film maintains the consistency on weekdays and third weekend, it could very well cross Rs 200 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses ₹ 150 cr… Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun… If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there’s a strong chance of going past ₹ 200 cr mark… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 151.23 cr. #India biz."

Being the first big ticket Bollywood entertainer to hit screens post the pandemic, expectations from the film were high. Released across 3000+ screens, the film has surpassed expectations. Compared to Akshay Kumar’s previous releases that have made it to their second weekend in theatres, Sooryavanshi has become the actor’s third highest second weekend grosser, collecting Rs. 30.57 crore. It ranks after Mission Mangal that collected Rs. 36.45 crore, and Good Newwz that collected Rs. 34.20 crore.

The business of the film in the second weekend surpassed that of the actor’s other releases, like Housefull 4 that collected Rs. 29.98 crore, 2.0 that collected Rs. 27 crore, Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty that collected Rs. 19.52 crore, Airlift that collected Rs. 19.26 cr, Kesari that collected Rs. 19.15 crore, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that collected Rs. 19 cr, and Jolly LLB 2 that had collected Rs. 17.73 cr, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The film had garnered a whopping Rs 77 crore in its first weekend in India. It is the first post-pandemic big hit for Bollywood.

