Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 166.23 Crore in 2 Weeks

Stakes were at an all-time high for the film industry with director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ releasing in theatres during Diwali. The film has paid off and how! The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days as a part of its India business. As per latest figures, the movie which released on Nov 5 has earned Rs 166.23 crore in two weeks.

Sooryavanshi is director Rohit Shetty’s ambitious addition to his cop universe. The film had suffered multiple setbacks in the past 18 months owing to the theatre shutdown and civil restrictions. But, it has managed to rake in impressive numbers, restoring people’s belief in the medium of cinemas.

On the success of the film during the pandemic, Rohit told News18, “It’s a commercial film and the whole aspect of making such a film is to entertain people. From sound design to action to even the dialogues, all are done keeping in mind that the film will be released in theaters. By the grace of God, the film is doing well. But even if it wouldn’t have, I would have had the satisfaction that even if there were limited people who saw the film, they did it in a theater."

The film is Rohit Shetty’s 9th century at the box-office, grabbing the third spot after Simmba and Singham Returns, to become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser. Next, Rohit resumes shoot for Cirkus, which sees Ranveer Singh in double roles. He is also producing a series based on cops.

