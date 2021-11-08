Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar Movie Emerges a Diwali Gift, Earns Rs 77 Cr in First Weekend

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has truly turned out to be the Diwali blockbuster everyone hoped it would be. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which showed promise right from the day of release, has had a bumper weekend at the box office. The film has garnered a whopping Rs 77 crore in its first weekend in India. It is the first post-pandemic big hit for Bollywood.

“#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves yet again: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He had predicted a Rs 75 crore plus weekend collection for the film.

After registering the biggest box office opening during the Covid pandemic for a Bollywood film, Sooryavanshi has continued to attract audiences to cinema halls to catch their favourite superstars on the big screen. On day two of release, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 23.85 crore. Adding to its day one collection of Rs 26.29 crore, the total business now stands at Rs 77.08 crore after three days of opening.

It is the first big-budget film to release after theatres reopened in Maharastra post the second Covid-19 lockdown. According to a Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi has recorded good collections overseas as well. The box office collection is expected to be around $3 million (₹22.50 crore) with the US and Canada contributing $1.35m gross.

The international collections, however, are lower than his previous releases such as Good Newwz ($1.49 million) or Mission Mangal at ($1.36 million). Interestingly, Akshay’s Good Newwz, released around Christmas 2019, was among the last Bollywood hits before the pandemic hit.

