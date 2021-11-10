Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Hits 100 Crore Mark, Winning Run Continues

Continuing with its winning streak at the box office, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has earned Rs 100 crore in 5 days in India. The first big budget release post pandemic has proved that the audience was waiting for the theatres to reopen to go back to the experience of watching a tentpole on the big screen. The action entertainer directed by Rohit Shetty seems to have delivered exactly that.

Revealing the latest box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi is 100 NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India biz."

The Rohit Shetty directorial showed promise right from the day of release and had a bumper weekend at the box office. The film has garnered a whopping Rs 77 crore in its first weekend in India. It is the first post-pandemic big hit for Bollywood.

It is the first big-budget film to release after theatres reopened in Maharastra post the second Covid-19 lockdown. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Rohit Shetty has once again proved why he is called Bollywood’s hit machine. During the pandemic, when many filmmakers took the OTT route, Shetty kept his word of waiting for the big screens. His courage has paid off big time.

