Sooryavanshi: Mumbai Theatres Organise Post-midnight Shows of Akshay Kumar Film

Sooryavanshi was finally released on Friday, November 5. And, interestingly, the dream of the makers to have shows at all hours got fulfilled, in a few theatres. The demand for the film was so high that the last show in Borivali’s Maxus cinema hall started at 11:45 pm, on November 5, followed by shows at 12:30 am, 1:15 am and 2:00 am. Then after a two-and-a-half-hour gap, the multiplex commenced the shows from 4:30 am, followed by 5:15 and 6:00 am. Surprisingly, all these shows were sold out or were nearly full. The other cinema hall of Maxus, at Bhayandar, also held a show of Sooryavanshi at 12:45 am and there too, the film got a good response.

The action flick Sooryavanshi was slated to get released on March 24, 2020. The makers had announced that the film would run 24×7 in Mumbai. Running Sooryavanshi’s shows for 24 hours, which included post-midnight shows, was a part of Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s initiative to turn Mumbai into a city that remains open even at night (24*7). Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic created havoc in the country and across the globe. After the pandemic was imposed, several A-listers of Bollywood shifted their route to OTT. However, the much-awaited film directed by Rohit Shetty was postponed. The makers were very particular to release the film in theatres.

Meanwhile, Movie Time's property in Chembur had kept a show at 12:30 am. Moviegoers thronged the cinema hall in large numbers and the 11:30 pm show got sold out. However, there were many who could not get the ticket. The authorities did not want the people to go home dejected, therefore, they held a show at 12:30 am.

Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh, was released across over 4000 screens. As per the early estimates made by the Box Office India, Sooryavanshi has brought back box office to life as it's likely to collect in the 26 crore net range on day one.

