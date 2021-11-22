Sooryavanshi Taken Down from Major Multiplex Chain Over Payment Issue, Returns Back After Talks

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has been raking in huge bucks at the box office since releasing on November 5. After over two weeks of release, it has collected Rs 173.27 crore in India.

However, a news report has surfaced that the movie was taken down at a major multiplex chain in India, Carnival Cinemas. ETimes report claims the withdrawal happened for a day, on November 20. It was put back on November 21 after things ironed out. The reason behind this is that the producers of Sooryavanshi hadn’t received their share from Carnival Group as per the manner in which the modalities had been laid.

A source revealed in the matter, “It had been decided that Carnival will pay the rightful share from the Friday-Saturday-Sunday collection in their properties to the producers every Monday. The share from the Monday to Thursday segments of every week was supposed to be handed over, every Friday. However, only the first 3 days’ share reached the producers. Thereafter, no payments were done till November 19."

According to the source, the few Carnival-controlled properties continued to showcase the film.

An insider from the production team, told ETimes, that Sooryavanshi was indeed running in only the management-controlled centres of Carnival on November 20. “We have discontinued it. Carnival defaulted on payments. It is true that we were paid for only the first 3 days," the insider said.

The Marketing and Sales Head of Carnival, Prashant Kulkarni confirmed that talks were positive and they will continue to showcase the film without any further delays.

