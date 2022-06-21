Sophie Choudry Makes This Promise To Herself On International Yoga Day; Read On To Know

On International Yoga Day, actress-model Sophie Choudry, who is quite active on social media, has treated her fans to a video of herself practising various yoga asanas. To mark the day, Sophie switched from being a Pilates girl to a yoga enthusiast. In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen practising yoga. She performed different asanas in the video and by the end of the video, she added a photo of herself with celebrity fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi.

The Pyar Ke Side Effects actress also “promised" that she will be more “regular" in practising Yoga. She captioned the post: “Yoga se hi hoga! (It will happen with Yoga) Even though I’m a Pilates girl, with the right guidance and regular practice, Yoga has an incredible effect on the mind, body and soul. Thank you Sarvesh Shashi for being so awesome. Promise to be more regular. Happy international yoga day everyone!"

Advertisement

Watch Sophie nailing yoga asanas here:

As soon as she posted the reel, Sarvesh commented, “Finally, after four long years. Yay. Amaze," and added two red hearts.

Advertisement

Other than Sophie, other Bollywood actresses have also shared their yoga moments on social media. Dia Mirza, who is shooting for her upcoming film Dhak Dhak in Koksar, Himachal Pradesh, shared a photo of herself. She can be seen meditating by a riverside with a breathtaking backdrop of nature. “Anywhere, anytime, on the go. Meditation brings balance like nothing else can. Nature and yoga make life better in every possible way," she captioned the post.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Rakul Preet Singh uploaded a series of photos of herself being in the zen world. Rakul can be seen practising Surya Namaskara at a beautiful dockside with mesmerizing view.

“Yoga is Sanity, yoga is alignment, yoga is peace! It’s more than just an activity, it is a way of life," she wrote and added: “Happy international yoga day…On this occasion thank you my yoga guru Anshuka for bringing me into this world of zen."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.