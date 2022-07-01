Sophie Choudry Sets Temperature Soaring as She Flaunts ‘Revenge Bodysuit’; See Pics

Actor and singer Sophie Choudry’s preference for playful outfits always manages to leave the fashion police stunned. The avid fashionista's wardrobe is punctuated with breezy and bold styles, be it her wide collection of striking dresses or stunning blouses. The Pyar Ke Side Effects actor often opts for ensembles that come with comfy yet standard detailing including bold prints and interesting cuts.

Speaking of which, her latest display of style statement in a bold bodysuit has once again left her fans in awe. On Friday afternoon, the social media enthusiast gave fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot in a lacy bodysuit which she hailed as her ‘revenge’ bodysuit.

Advertisement

Featuring a plunging neckline, the sleeveless designer wear was accentuated with lace detailing all over it. The backless blouse was matched with a high-waisted red pair of pants and appeared to have a black beltline right above her waist. Just one scroll down her Instagram feed shows that Sophie Choudry has a thing for minimalism.

Going by the same, even this time she kept her look subtle with a dash of smoky eye-makeup and bold lips. Meanwhile, mid-partitioned curly hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Advertisement

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Sophie garnered umpteen likes in no time. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata, was one among those who went all hearts for Choudry’s latest post. She took to the comment section to drop a red heart emoticon which was paired with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, her fans also went on to heap praise on the actress by hailing her look as ‘bold and beautiful’.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry has remained absent on the celluloid for quite a few years. However, she continues to engage and entertain her fans via social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.