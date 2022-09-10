Sophie Choudry Slays it in Blue Shimmery Gown, Fans Call Her 'Dazzling'

Model-actress Sophie Choudry has stunned her fans with her gorgeous looks in her most recent photoshoot. She recently dropped a few pictures in a designer blue shimmery gown, stealing a million hearts. In the series of pictures, Sophie is wearing a Bhawana Rao designer sleek gown. Her V-shaped neckline with dangling earrings and bangles complimented her looks. She kept her makeup minimalist with pink shade lipstick. The B- Town diva captioned her pics, “Divas aren’t made. They are born. Celebrating 10 million views on Gori Hai and the most incredible week."

Advertisement

Sophie gracefully posed for the lens with various intense and yet sultry looks. Her fans have gone crazy after these sensational images. A user wrote, “Slaying sexy dazzling alluring diva looking stunning and ravishingly beautiful, gorgeous chic elegant, classy sizzling hot." Another user wrote, “My always favourite girl. Love you Punjaban kudi. Greatest singer, love from Punjab to you… Choudry sabhaab."

Sophie dolled up for a special occasion, which she shared through her reels. She will be part of the Filmfare awards this year. On the work front, Sophie has recently released her song Gori Hai. The song Gori Hai is a recreation of the original version of Bappi Lahiri, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, from the film Aaj Ka Arjun.

The recreated song has been composed by Vikram Montrose. While sharing the happiness for her song, Sophie penned a heartfelt letter for the team Gori Hai. Sophie thanked the song director Ajay and Lovey and choreographer Yash Kadamm. Ajay and Lovey have known Sophie for the past 20 years and have done various collaborations with her.

Watch Gori Hai -

Advertisement

Sophie wrote, “We have made a killer song and kept the integrity of the original. Grateful and proud.Thank you Bappida for this awesome melody. Praying we have done it justice."

Sophie’s song has broken the record and within 2 weeks has reached 12 million views on YouTube. This song Gori Hai is said to be an anthem for weddings and parties.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here