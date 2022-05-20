Sophie Choudry Soars Temperature In Cleavage-Baring Corset Top, Long Skirt; See Pics

Sophie Choudry is one of the hottest stars in the industry. The actress-singer who is an avid social media user often treats fans to stunning glimpses of her personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, the Shootout At Wadala actress took to social media and dropped a couple of steamy pictures and we just can’t get enough!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress treated her fans to a couple of gorgeous pictures from her photoshoot in Delhi. The actress looks dreamy as she donned a cleavage-baring brown corset top, and paired it up with an off white long skirt. and diamond jewelry. The actress-singer flaunted her curves in the stunning photos. With her shiny strands open, Sophie looks dreamy with dewy make up on, with her kohl-rimmed eyes.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Orange you glad to see me?😌 #eventdiaries #giglife #hostesswiththemostess #curves #ootn #feellikeamermaid #styleinspo #sophiechoudry."

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

One of the fans wrote,"Goddess," another commented, “So pretty ❤️❤️."

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress brightened up our Insta feed with her gorgeous photos. Earlier, she shared a couple of breathtaking pictures in a deep red sequinned gown.

Sophie loves to interact with her fans and in February, she held a question/answer session with her fans on Instagram Stories. While many fans were interested in knowing the secret behind her fitness and glowing skin, some were eagerly waiting for her to announce her next song/album. In the middle of these questions, a fan asked Sophie to share an unseen picture from her Maldives vacay. Responding to the request, Sophie shared a snap of herself wherein she was seen enjoying the cool breeze at the shore. She had donned a bright colourful bikini, with golden earrings and sunglasses.

Addressing one of the questions by fans, Sophie also hinted that her upcoming music album is in the making. “Promise, I won’t disappoint," she assured her fans.

