Sophie Choudry 'Wows' Samantha With Her 'Killing' Cover of 'Oo Antava'; Allu Sirish Finds Mistake

Pushpa: The Rise is making everyone groove to its catchy songs. The film’s song ‘Oo Antava’ is taking the internet by storm. The song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has already made its appearance in YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos Global list. The Telugu item number features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. Users on Instagram are showing their moves on the song through reels. Now, Singer-actor Sophie Choudhary has joined the league but in her own way. Instead of dancing to the song, she sang a cover version of it. Sophie has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen singing the song in a music studio.

Posting the video, Sophie wrote, “I promised I’d try so this had to be done… Such an EPIC song. please excuse the mistakes, How did I do?" She asked Samantha while tagging her in the post. She also tagged the composer of the song Devi Sri Prasad, and singer Indravathi Chauhan.

Her video was loved by many and various celebrities including Samantha who also shared the cover on her Instagram. Reacting to the song Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Wowwww you did it..Killing it @sophie choudry." Malaika Arora expressed her joy with two hands raising emoji whereas Rakulpreet commented “fabulous". Other celebrities like VJ Anusha and Karan Tacker also showered praises on Sophie’s version. Even fans loved the version sung by Sophie and commented saying that they thought Sophie had sung the original.

Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun’s brother and actor, dropped a comment too. He pointed out that there was one mistake in the song sung by Sophie. His comment read, “Woohoo!!! Awesome. On point on everything except one word."

This isn’t the first time Sophie is trying out a Telugu song. Earlier, she made the cover version of Buttabomma from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She posted a video of her singing the song on Instagram.

