Sophie Choudry's Hot Blue Bikini Avatar Sets Instagram On Fire

Actress-model Sophie Choudry’s latest photoshoot has set temperatures soaring on Instagram. Her bold avatar has left her fans amazed. In the photos, Sophie posed in a blue bikini. She kept her hair open and wore nude make-up. Along with the photos, Sophie wrote in the caption, “Forever in love and in awe of the incredible ocean. May we learn to protect, respect and help save the ocean and marine life."

She also used hashtags like world ocean day, ocean life, marine life, protect nature and many more. Her fans appreciated her post. One of them commented and said, “Lovely pictures", and another one wrote, “Hotness overload". Overall, the post was loved by all.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Sophie surprised her fans with a picture in a red glittery sleeveless dress. She paired her dress with matching earrings and bangles. She kept her hair open and wore glam makeup with a red shade lip colour. Along with the photo, she wrote, “The Friday feeling". Her fans just love this post.

Sophie Choudry is a British singer, host and actress based in India. She has worked actively in Hindi language films and has also been a former MTV India VJ and occasional model and television presenter.

Advertisement

She began her career in Zee TV UK in the late 1990s presenting Zee Top 10. A chat show also based in the UK and Europe became the number 1 show on the channel for several years before she launched her career in music.

Advertisement

Sophie debuted her acting career in 2005. She was launched by David Dhawan and Vadhu Bhagnani in the movie Shaadi no.1 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed khan. Her next release was a new age Pyar Ke side effects with Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose which went on to become a runaway hit. Later, she acted in various films like Heyy Baby, Kidnap, Daddy Cool, Shootout at Wadala and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.