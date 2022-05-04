Sophie Turner Finally Breaks Silence on 2nd Baby, Opens Up About Her Daughter With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally opened up about her second pregnancy. The Game of Thrones actress and her singer-husband Joe Jonas had stunned fans earlier this year when they stepped out for a walk and Sophie showed a baby bump. While the couple has successfully managed to keep the details of their second pregnancy under tight wraps, in a recent interview Sophie opened up about her pregnancy and the couple’s daughter Willa.

Speaking with Elle UK, Sophie said, “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever." She added, “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

Advertisement

Joe and Sophie welcomed Willa in July 2020, a little over a year after their Las Vegas wedding. However, the couple has kept her away from the limelight. Speaking about the decision to keep her life private, Sophie said that she knows how the industry impacts one’s mental health.

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, “This is what I want to do." We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child," Sophie added.

Sophie’s new interview surfaced online shortly after she and Joe appeared at the MET Gala 2022. Sophie dazzled in an embellished black gown, while Joe complemented her look in a white tux. The actress flaunted her baby bump as she posed on the red carpet alongside Joe Jonas.

The X-Men star married Joe Jonas in 2019. The couple first tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1 and then again in a grand wedding ceremony in France on June 29. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the couple’s family, have also just welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.