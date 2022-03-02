Sophie Turner Spotted With Baby Bump on Miami Beach, Husband Joe Jonas Accompanies

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ are expecting their second kid. This comes after the couple had their first kid, Willa, in July 2020. Even though there’s been no official confirmation, photographs of Sophie’s developing tummy have led many to speculate that she is expecting her second baby with Jonas.

Sophie and Joe reportedly spent a little time at a beach in Miami on Saturday. As she walked by the water, the Game of Thrones actor beamed while wearing a two-piece that showed off her bare tummy, which many suspect to be her baby bump.

Sophie’s bikini is from Frankies Bikinis, a well-known swimwear brand. She’s wearing a ‘Dallas’ bikini top, which is a bralette-style top with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. It’s done in a retro-inspired chequered design in lilac and white. According to the Daily Mail, she wore the top with a pair of identical checkered briefs called the ‘Enzo’ type.

Some of her tattoos may also be seen in the photos circulating on social media. She appeared to be in a pleasant mood as she swam in the water with her hubby. Her musician husband was spotted splashing about behind her.

Sophie’s pregnancy status has been the subject of speculation since she initially showed symptoms of a pregnancy in a fitting green dress while heading for lunch with Joe and Willa. Sophie never formally disclosed her pregnancy to the public while expecting Willa, hence she may not do so again this time.

In 2019, the star married musician Joe Jonas, initially in Las Vegas on May 1 and then again in a grandiose wedding in France on June 29. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the couple’s family, have also just welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

