Sorry Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen's Daughter Reene Is Reminding Everyone That She Loves Her The Most

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 18:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Renee Sen is showering her mom Sushmita Sen with love.
Renee Sen is showering her mom Sushmita Sen with love.

Sushmita Sen returned to Instagram after slamming trolls for calling her a gold digger and reminding fans that she loves them. The actress is currently dating Lalit Modi.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is letting the world know that no one loves the former Miss Universe more than her. The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a selfie to remind her fans that she loves them. Sushmita, who has been tackling trolls since Lalit Modi announced that they were dating, was seen flashing a wide smile in the picture.

Seated in a car, Sushmita sported a chic pair of sunglasses while wearing a blue blouse in the picture. Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!!❤️ #duggadugga #yourstruly ." Renee took to the comments section and wrote, “I love you mostestestest❤️… end of discussion."

Last week, Sushmita made the headlines after Lalit Modi announced that they were together. Sharing intimate pictures from what appears to be a recent vacation they took, he wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. . In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Sushmita also seemingly confirmed that they were together. “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!" she wrote on Instagram hours after Lalit’s post.

Unfortunately, soon after the relationship was made public, a section of the internet called her a ‘gold digger.’ Reacting to the comments, Sushmita wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!"

